Chelan County PUD Considers Funding Seven Additional Community Projects

Chelan County PUD is considering funding seven additional community projects this year, one of which includes an interactive exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

Since 2015, the Chelan County PUD board of commissioners have appropriated $6 million a year from the Public Power Benefit fund to go towards community projects.

In order to distribute funds, the board needs to allocate all of their funds each year. This year, the board had already assigned $5.3 million and needs to designate $700,000 in order for any project to receive funding.

Out of 23 applications, seven projects were recommended to the board of commissioners during their August 15th meeting.

2022 Funding Year:

Wenatchee Valley Museum, Coyote Corner: An educational play space about the importance of rivers in our community. Cost: $460k.

Chelan parks master plan: A match with the City of Chelan to review the feasibility of adding a community park on PUD-owned ballfields currently leased to Chelan. Cost: $100k.

Supported employment: Funds two half-time positions for people with cognitive disabilities to help them gain skills and build their resumes. Cost: $140k.

2023 Funding Year: