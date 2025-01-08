Chelan County Seeking Applicants For Planning Commission Vacancy

Chelan County is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its Planning Commission.

The open seat was created when David Donovick recently resigned from the Commission.

Spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons says the Commission is comprised of volunteers who perform an important function for the County.

"They're a citizen advisory board that reviews recommendations regarding the County's Comprehensive Plan, planning activities and zoning regulations, and sometimes code changes or proposed changes. They make these recommendations directly to the Board of County Commissioners."

The vacancy represents District 3, which includes a portion of north Wenatchee, as well as the communities of Chelan and Manson, and all qualifying candidates must be full-time residents within this area of the county.

FitzSimmons says Commissioner Brad Hawkins will recommend the final candidate and the County is expecting to receive a lot of interest in the opening.

"This is a popular board, so we're expecting several applications and the commissioner (Hawkins) would like someone in place so that they're fully up and running by February's meeting."

The Planning Commission is comprised of nine members, with three representing each district within the county. They regularly meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month and also convene for special meetings or hearings on occasion.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 and finalists for the seat will be interviewed later in the month.

The vacant term expires on Dec. 31, 2025 and the person appointed can seek another four-year term at the end of the year.

A map of District 3 and an application can be found by clicking here.