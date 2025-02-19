Chelan and Douglas counties releasing their homeless population statistics for the year.

The survey, the 2025 homeless Point in Time Count held Jan. 30 of this year, indicates a decrease in people living unsheltered and an increase in the number of people living in shelters or temporary housing last year.

"Data collected during the Point in Time Count is intended to be a snapshot of homelessness on this one night in our community," said Chelan County Homeless Program Coordinator Madison Calloway. "On the local level, we will use the information to plan services and programs to appropriately address local needs, measure progress in decreasing homelessness, and identify strengths and gaps in a community's current homelessness assistance system."

The Chelan County Housing Program reports 104 people experiencing homelessness across Chelan and Douglas counties. Those folks were living outdoors or in a vehicle or RV, an abandoned building, or a tent or other outdoor area not meant for living.

The 2025 number of 104 is down from 141 unsheltered counted last year - a decrease of 37 people or 26 percent.

Of those interviewed, 88 considered them chronically homeless, while 46 people indicated this is their first time being homeless.

There is an increase of 64 people to 405 total reporting they are staying in emergency shelters, which includes RV Safe Parks, transitional housing programs, or in a hotel or emergency hotel voucher program. That's an increase of about 18.8 percent from 2024's count.

The annual count took place with resource events at Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Wenatchee with 15 agencies represented. including Chelan Valley HOPE and Upper Valley MEND also had events at their locations.

"We had a great turnout of outreach volunteers and agencies participating this year," Calloway said. "This allowed us to target the more rural areas that we had not been able to target in previous years, and contributed to the event's overall success."

The survey indicates 63 people were white, 61 male and 94 are from Chelan or Douglas Counties. The average age of people surveyed is 47 years old, but those surveyed had a range of anywhere from under 18 years to between 61 and 70 years old.

Those who participated in the survey received backpacks containing winter essentials as well as food and hygiene products.