One person has died in the Chelan Hills Fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a missing resident from the fire area Sunday. They located a vehicle that had left the roadway and was later consumed by the fire.

Investigators found human remains inside the vehicle. Detectives turned over the remains to the Douglas County Coroner's Office, which will work to identify the individual.

The Chelan Hills Fire has burned about 10,000 acres and remains uncontained. Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille told KPQ News between 100 and 200 homes have been destroyed by the fire.

Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations remain in place for much of the area.

The Sheriff's Office said it will continue to search the area for any additional residents who were unable to safely evacuate.