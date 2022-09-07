Chelan PUD Begins Work on New Service Center at Olds Station

Traffic changes are coming to streets near Olds Station as Chelan PUD begin their next phase on their new Service Center

Construction will begin on Sep. 12th, with traffic changes affecting US 2/97, Easy Street, and Penny Road exits and interchanges.

Starting mid-October, the first northbound Easy Street exit off of Highway 285 will be closed and will last two weeks as crews convert Easy Street into a two-way street.

There will be a temporary traffic sign south of Highway 285 near the Wenatchee River bridge a week before that road is scheduled to close.

Here are the following traffic changes coming to Olds Station:

Easy Street will become a two-way road, from the Penny Road intersection south, to an extended Technology Center Way.

Traffic signal updates at Easy Street and Penny Road will be made to accommodate the new lane changes.

Technology Center Way will be extended to Easy Street.

Chester-Kimm Road northbound will be right turn only onto Penny Road during peak traffic hours: 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

The on-ramp at Olds Station Road and Easy Street will be removed and a three-way stop sign will be installed at Olds Station Road and Chester-Kimm Road.

Chelan PUD contracted with Smith Excavation of Wenatchee for road paving and construction work.

Employees will start relocating to the new center in the summer of 2023.

To learn more about these changes visit here.