Chelan PUD Propose New Substation Outside Chelan, Projected to Bring Power to 2,000 Homes

Chelan County PUD recently submitted an application for a new substation outside of Chelan to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner Wednesday.

The transmission lines going through this new substation is projected to provide power to over 2,000 single-family homes.

Chelan PUD Environmental Permit Coordinator Edrie Risdon said they are building a new substation to meet the growing electricity demand.

The site would be located off of Henderson Road outside of Chelan city limits.

The substation will also include a one-acre graveled and chain-link-fenced perimeter, electrical and control conduits inside, a buried grounding system with five drilled wells, and a copper wire grid.

Risdon also said they will look into obscuring the view of the substation with natural landscaping.

Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he will submit his final decision in 10 business days.

Upon approval, Chelan PUD hopes to start construction next year.