Chelan PUD to Begin Transmission Line Inspections This Week

Residents of parts of Chelan County might notice some low-flying helicopters over the next couple of weeks.

Chelan PUD Spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the public shouldn't be concerned as it's just their routine inspection of transmission lines. Helicopters will start their inspections June 23rd.

"We do this for a number of reasons. Number one is to see if there as any vegetation that we need prioritize to trim back. We've got about 330 miles of line throughout the county

PUD transmission lines run from places like Stevens Pass, Wenatchee and Manson.