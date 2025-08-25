Chelan’s Lakeside Park To Close For Major Renovation Project

Chelan's Lakeside Park will soon be closing for several months to undergo substantial renovations.

The City of Chelan says the $1.2 million project will improve accessibility and safety at the park, and create a space which will better honor its "historic role as a family-oriented haven," according to a press release issued by the City last week.

Get our free mobile app

Among the many items the project is set to accomplish are enhancements to the park's beach and swim area, including a new dock; updated restrooms to include larger stalls, new ADA compliant installations, and outdoor sinks; landscaping upgrades such as new lighting and other accents to enhance the park's unique character; new ADA-compliant walkways; and improved playground equipment.

Funding for the project is coming from a federal land and water conservation grant through the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office and matching funds from the City.

The renovations will begin next Monday, Sept. 2, when the park will close. It is not expected to re-open until the project is completed sometime in the spring of 2025.

While the renovations are taking place and Lakeside Park is closed, the City is encouraging visitors to use Don Morse Park as an alternative.