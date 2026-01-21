A home in Cle Elum is still standing after the quick work of firefighters last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports crews from the Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at a residence in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Cle Elum at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze inside the chimney and had the flames knocked down by around 9:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage was caused to the home.