City of Cashmere Expecting Delays on New Water Meters

The City of Cashmere is expecting a delay on new water meters after receiving only 300 of the 900 water meters needed for inspections at the end of June.

Public Works Director Steve Croci says that the delay is due to the company they contracted through, Correct Equipment Inc., not having enough trained technicians.

“They were thinking they'd have more people employed to help put them in and they're struggling to find qualified people,” Croci said.

Cashmere was originally scheduled to receive 900 water meters by the end of June and an additional 300 meters by the end of August. This delay will most likely push the original deadline for June to August.

For this summer, the city will record water meter readings on both the new and old systems.

Residents will not see any changes on their end.