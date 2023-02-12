City of Wenatchee Grants More Funds for Wenatchee Convention Center Renovation Project

Wenatchee City Council approved granting additional funds towards their plan to expand and renovate the Wenatchee Convention Center Thursday.

The city is under contract with ALSC Architects (ALSC) to design the proposed renovation and expansion of the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The council was presented with the final design on this project during their meeting on Jan. 26.

On Feb. 9, City of Wenatchee Facilities Manager for the Public Works Department Elisa Schafer presented ALSC’s plan to include a two-story 16,500 sq. ft. expansion into the existing plaza along Wenatchee Avenue, along with 4,200 sq. ft. of unfinished space for future use in the lower level.

The design report also prioritizes renovating the lower level breakout rooms, which are the Fuji and Gala rooms.

This amendment to ALSC's agreement would cost an additional $1,021,857 to include these changes, which include reimbursable expenses.

According to packet materials, this contract amendment is $250,000 more than what was budgeted in the 2023 Final Budget, however the Finance Committee confirmed with the city that they have enough reserves in the Convention Center Fund to cover the cost increase.

The cost of construction was increased to $14 million, with the original construction budget estimated at $10 million.

The Public Works department will be reviewing construction documents in May, with construction planned to begin in 2024.