City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force

The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds.

On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.

The People’s Foundation has two grants that total to a combined $405,000, which would be effective from Oct. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2024.

The Wenatchee Rescue Mission is also asking for a $100,000 grant to install a new freezer, along with an oven, stove, and dishwasher.

Devries explained how this grant would help the Mission continue operating as a 24/7 shelter facility and provide food for their unhoused clients.

In addition to these grants, the Mission asked for an additional grant of $168,274.29, on establishing a safe park RV and vehicle program for those living in their vehicles.

This would include a low-barrier shelter sleep center with 45 detached shelter units.

Wenatchee City Councilmember Mike Poirier expressed his gratitude for these grants.

"I have a family member that lived on a street for five years. I know other people in the city council had family members that struggle," Poirier said. "This is so important for each community to establish something because it is going to save a life."

The grant would total to $1,529,127.29, which would be extended into 2024.