Combating the Winter Blues

Lack of sunshine got you down? You're not alone.

Catching enough sleep is the best way to combat the winter blues. Washington State University's assistant dean of research with the College of Nursing Lois James describes how "sleep debt" can weigh you down.

"Every hour you’re awake, you add a brick to your backpack, and every hour you sleep, you take two of those bricks out. So, if you’re consistently awake for 16 hours and sleep for 8 hours you empty your backpack by the start of each day. If however you only get four hours of sleep, you’re effectively starting your day weighed down, which is the concept of sleep debt.”

SAD Days Ahead

Around five percent of Americans every year experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Meanwhile, University of Washington says around 10 percent of citizens in northern states experience the condition. Compared to our southeastern colleagues in Florida, where they experience SAD at a rate of just two percent, the prevelance is astoundingly higher in this area.

SAD can often feel like depression. Those struggling with the disorder can also experience oversleeping, weight gain, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, or social withdrawal. The exact cause is not fully understood, but reduced sunlight, and therefore less Vitamin D, is suspected to be the biggest reason why.

Fighting Those SAD Feelings

So, while you wait for clocks to "Spring Forward" (yes, the sun will return soon, I promise), WSU sleep researchers are offering ways to improve your overall mood.

While sleep aids like melatonin or even cannabis have caught on as commonplace for those struggling with sleep, research is very limited on how they impact your quality of sleep.

It's a better idea to practice good sleep hygiene.

Some of those habits include monitoring caffeine consumption, especially if you're sensitive. You should also be careful consuming nicotine or alcohol around bedtime as they are not conducive for inducing deep sleep.

Screen time can be another deterrent for quality sleep, and researchers say you should set your phones to automatically go into dark mode and to reduce light.

Finally, you should stay consistent with your bedtime to allow yourself enough sleep.

If you believe you are struggling with your sleep, or you are experiencing symptoms of SAD, you can always reach out to your health provider for assistance.