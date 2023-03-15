WHO WEARS SHORTS IN THE WINTER IN WENATCHEE? Did You Survive This Winter?

First, let me state that I wear shorts year round. Even when it’s raining or snowing. And yes, even in freezing temperatures. I haven’t put on a pair of long pants since January 5, 2020. And that was only because the radio station I was working for in Missoula, Montana insisted I wear long pants for their annual wedding fair. Trust me. I begged. In the following video I mentioned that I wore shorts to my own wedding, and showed them the photo. But they still said it was a no go.

I know I’m not the only guy who wears shorts year round. I meet them all time at the grocery store, at the mall, restaurants, etc… We really should start a club. And every winter we get the same questions and comments. “Aren’t you cold?” “Aren’t you afraid of frost bite?” “You’re insane!” And we always come back with answers like, “My legs don’t get cold.” “Yes, I’m afraid of hypothermia. But it’s my upper body that I need to protect so I wear several shirts and jackets.” “And, no, I’m not crazy. My mom had me tested.”

Photo: Mav3rick Photo: Mav3rick loading...

Sure, we’re lying when we say our legs don’t get cold. But it’s like when you walk into the chilly Pacific Ocean or an unheated pool. It’s when the water gets to be up to your waist, your truly begin to feel it. We lift our arms in the air while on our tippy toes and act like a baby, “IT’S COLD! IT’S COLD! IT’S COLD!”

Photo: Mav3rick Photo: Mav3rick loading...

Some times people will come up to me and say, “That’s a true Washingtonian right there! Being able to handle cold weather wearing shorts!” Actually, I’m a warm climate beach boy from SoCal.

Photo: Mav3rick Photo: Mav3rick loading...

Now, look. I’m no fool. I’ll pause for a moment for you to question that statement. I did have to put on some long pants for a day back during the winter of 2010 while living in Bend, Oregon. The wind-chill factor was just too much for me.

Photo: Mav3rick in Bend, Oregon Photo: Mav3rick in Bend, Oregon loading...

In the winter of 2005/2006, I lived in Denver during the worst snow storm they’ve had in decades. I had to wear heavy long pants with long johns underneath while trying to dig out as the snow fell.

Photo: Mav3rick in Denver Photo: Mav3rick in Denver loading...

But for the most part, you have to remember. For many of us, we’re blessed. We’re not outdoors for the majority of the day. I walk from my warm house into the garage, get into my car with the heater going, drive to work, and then it’s only so many steps from my car to the door at work. I do fear slipping on the icy sidewalks after they’ve been shoveled. And thankfully I have one of those jobs where I can dress casual. And thankfully this winter in the Wenatchee Valley wasn’t all that bad.

Photo: Mav3rick Photo: Mav3rick loading...

Yes, you can make fun of us who wear board shorts from November to February. We can take it. After all. We’re thick skinned. See what I did there? But I think it’s funny how no one ever seems to question a lady who wears a dress in the cold.

Photo: Mav3rick Photo: Mav3rick loading...