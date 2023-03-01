Missing the Wenatchee Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail

I do not handle winter well. I hate the cold and the snow. I don't ski or snowboard. I pretty much avoid outdoors as much as possible. Which is really sad, because in the spring and summer I am outside as much as possible. I love the warm, sunny longer days.

Right now, I am desperately missing riding my bike on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, or as us 509 locals call it The Loop. It is a bicycle and pedestrian trail in Wenatchee, WA. It follows 10 miles of the west and east shores of the Columbia River.

There is a moment every spring the weather gets just warm enough I take my first journey out. Usually, the trees still don't have leaves, the river is low, and it is still pretty cold, but it always feels good to be back out there. One of my favorite things is as spring continues on seeing all the foliage blooming on the trees. Sometimes I just stop to take it all in. To the side of the trail of course.

I have ridden my regular road bike for years, but just last year in 2022 I got my 1st e-bike and I have fallen in love. I still love my regular bike, but the e-bike allows me to enjoy our beautiful city more leisurely. I am especially appreciative of it when climbing some of the steeper hills on the trail, especially the one up to the Odabashian bridge. The 1st ride of the year up that hill is especially brutal.

I think we are close. I hope spring is around the corner. I better get my bike in for a spring tune up so I can hit the trail as soon as possible. I will see you out there.

On your left!