Confluence Health Earns Prestigious Award for AI Innovation

Confluence Health received a nationally-syndicated award on Oct. 26, for their use of AI that helps locate medical supplies faster.

Confluence Health was nominated in the ‘Future of Work: Employee Experience’ category, and received the SuperNova Award for their use of Coleman.

Coleman is a digital assistant that tracks and locates supplies within Confluence Health, or finds alternate locations if supplies are low.

Confluence Health’s Corporate Communications Program Manager Adam MacDonald wrote that key supply management processes are at least 90% faster.

Confluence Health obtained Coleman through IT vendor Infor, who nominated Confluence Health for the SuperNova Award.