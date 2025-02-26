Two defendants in a double murder case spanning much of the region, including the Colville Indian Reservation, have been sentenced.

According to a statement on Tuesday from acting U.S. Attorney Richard R. Barker, 24-year-old Zachary Holt and 36-year-old Dezmonique Tenzley were sentenced to life in prison - the only possible outcome given the nature of their alleged crimes.

Last fall, the pair were found guilty "on all seventeen counts presented at trial, including Felony Murder in Indian Country, Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer, Assault of a Federal Officer, Attempted Robbery in Indian Country, Robbery Affecting Commerce, as well as several firearm offenses. Holt also was convicted of First-Degree Murder in Indian Country and Murder Resulting from Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence."

Holt and Tenzsley are accused of embarking on an unconscionable six-week crime spree. This litany of horrors included home invasions, robberies and assaults on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation and in Latah County. The trial, presided over by Judge Thomas O. Rice, began in November.

The defendants' actions culminated in the October 2022 murders of Gale and Jeremy Neal during a failed robbery in Keller.

Holt and Tenzsley fatally shot the Neals inside their trailer after wrecking their car nearby. They then fled the scene, firing at law enforcement during their escape, injuring a tribal police officer.

According to Colville Tribes chairman Jarred Michael Erickson,

These events were incredibly disruptive to the Colville community. People died and their neighbors had to grapple with shock, grief, and fear as these despicable crimes unfolded. It is extremely gratifying to see justice done today as these murderers will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Criminals everywhere must understand that if they commit their crimes on the Colville Reservation, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.