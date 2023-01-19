Convicted Sex Offender From Manson Now Accused Of Rape

A 27-year-old convicted sex offender living in Manson now faces a charged of rape.

Paperwork was submitted in Chelan County Superior Court late Wednesday accusing 27-year-old Bernardino Hamilton of three counts of Rape in the Third Degree.

Hamilton is accused of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl three times between mid and late December inside his car in the town of Entiat.

Hamilton was originally arrested Jan. 5 on five charges of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

He's been in the Chelan County jail since that time with a bail of $250,000.

Hamilton has been on probation for a 2019 conviction of Child Molestation 2nd Degree. He's been accused of using SnapChat in 2021 to send several girls sexually explicit messages, while also asking for sex, and of sending photos of his anatomy to at least one of them.

He was not allowed to have a smart phone under the terms of his probation. Deputies say he bypassed that restriction by purchasing a "burner" phone from Walmart to communicate with young girls.

Earlier this month, a parent of a 16-year-old girl reported to the Sheriff's Office that Hamilton had sexual relations with the girl. Deputies say they interviewed the girl, who confirmed the allegations.