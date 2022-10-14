COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Now Available in Chelan and Douglas County

Bivalent boosters, made for the sub-variant of the COVID-19 Omicron virus and general COVID-19, will be available in Chelan and Douglas County pharmacies.

During the summer, Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with the Omicron sub-variant.

CDHD Health Administrator Luke Davies said this Omicron sub-variant carries milder symptoms and is typically less fatal compared to the Delta variant.

Those who are above the age of five and have received their entire vaccine series can register for a booster.

Those interested should contact their local healthcare provider.