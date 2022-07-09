COVID-19 Cases on the Rise Again in Chelan and Douglas Counties

The Chelan-Douglas Health District is warning residents that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

According to the health district, the current 14-day rate is 428 cases per 100,000 people, which is said to be a low estimate of transmission due to at-home tests and reduced COVID-19 surveillance during the summer. CDHD says it expected that summer activities and the Fourth of July holiday would contribute to the already-steady increase in cases in the two county area.

Washington State is also seeing a rise in COVID-related hospitalizations among vulnerable populations, and hospitalizations are being monitored locally.

The health district offers COVID-19 testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Town Toyota Center.