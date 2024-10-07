Crews Gaining Upper Hand On Wildfire Near Ellensburg
Crews have nearly corralled a wildfire burning 11 miles north of Ellensburg.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the fire sparked late last week in Currier Creek Canyon where it's burned approximately 160 acres.
The blaze prompted Level 2 evacuation notices for numerous homes on West Sun East Road late Saturday, which have since been downgraded to Level 1 status.
The fire, which is currently listed at 60% containment, is being managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.
