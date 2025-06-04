Wenatchee Valley Fire crews responded to a brush fire around 1pm near the Palisades way station south of Rock Island Dam.

Chief Brian Brett says the fire started near the railroad tracks adjacent to the Columbia River. The fire was contained at 21 acres

"It was running upslope hard when we got there and expanding on the flanks both up and down the river. We used a road at the top to box it in and launched our helicopter and working in tandem with our crews were able to contain it to a relatively small footprint of 21 acres"

There were no injuries or damaged structures and mop up operations will continue into the evening hours

Palisades fire on June 4th, 2025 Image:WVFD

A cause for concern are the near triple digit temperatures and occasional high winds in the forecast this weekend

"The fuels are receptive to burning right now, obviously and here's proof. It's only going to get worse and the winds magnify that a hundred fold in complexity to fight fires so please exercise caution"