City of Wenatchee will have to spend more than $250,000 to repair a stormwater pipe damaged in the Feb. 3 culvert fire along Hawley Street and the Apple Capitol Loop Trail.

Wenatchee Public Works Director Tom Wachholder says the damage is extensive.

"The fire completely destroyed 120 feet of steel-reinforced polyethylene," Wachholder said. "The fire melted all the plastic components so all that was left were steel-reinforcement rings surrounded by dirt."

J&K Earthworks will replace the pipe and rebuilt the outlet where stormwater flows to the Columbia river for $259,300. Wachholder also notes the BNSF railway is nearby.

"We need to get this repaired quickly because if we experience a significant rain event we could experience significant erosion of that hillside," Wachholder said. "That's why it's imperative we get this repaired."

Wenatchee City Council will vote on the emergency repair agreement Thursday night to approve the contract.

Wenatchee Fire Department Chief Brian Brett told KPQ his best guess is a homeless person taking shelter in the culvert started the fire. The project also involves installing a steel grate over the opening to prevent a future incident.

According to Wachholder, the project begins Monday and will take approximately four weeks to complete.