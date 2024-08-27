The Current app has undergone a "technological and visual facelift," according to the Chelan PUD. As of Monday, Current App 2.0 is available for free across iOS and Android platforms.

The updated Current app boasts a "simplified, user-friendly interface"; a "modern and intuitive look and feel"; additional parks information; and comprehensive boat launch information.

App users will find this helpful when "[planning] their next adventure in and around local waterways," according to a PUD press release.

"Curious about fish counts? Find Rocky Reach or Rock Island Dam on the map to check out fish counts, river flow data and more."

Current App 2.0; photo courtesy of Chelan PUD

"Looking for a boat launch? Select a boat icon on the map to find out how many ramps there are, check water depth and elevation."

Click here to access the download link as well as a 30-second YouTube tutorial.