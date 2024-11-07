Democrat Kim Schrier has declared victory in her campaign for Washington State's 8th Congressional District race over Republican challenger Carmen Goers.

The Associated Press called the race for Schrier on Thursday. Schrier's lead was over 27,300 votes with 54% of the vote. Schrier led among King County voters but trailed her opponent in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Snohomish and Pierce Counties.

Goers was leadiing Schrier 52% to 47% among Chelan County voters and with 60% to 39% among Douglas County voters. In Kittitas County, Goers leads Schrier 55% to 44% and by a 57% to 42% split in Pierce County and 55% to 44% in Snohomish County However, in heavily populated King County, Schrier has a 63% share of the vote where more than half of the overall 8th district vote has been cast.

“It is an honor to represent this district once again in Congress,” said Congresswoman Kim Schrier. “The Eighth District has made it clear who they want representing them - a pragmatic leader who is dedicated to working with both parties. I am thrilled that I get to continue my work to bring down costs for my constituents, protect a woman's right to choose, and support local police and improve public safety. My focus has always been to serve each individual person and community in our district, and they know that they can count on me to listen, learn, and deliver.”

The Schrier Campaign released a statement on results of the Presidential Election

“Congresswoman Schrier, while disappointed by the outcome of the presidential election, remains hopeful about the resilience of this country,” said Hana Tadesse, Campaign Spokesperson. “ As a bipartisan, pragmatic leader in Congress, Congresswoman Schriers’ track record is proven by successfully passing 18 pieces of legislation under both a Biden and Trump presidency. Regardless of being in the majority or the minority, Congresswoman Schrier is committed to continuing the fight for the people of the Eighth District.”