Department of Health to Stop Provided At-Home COVID-19 Tests

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) will soon discontinue its free at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

The program, which began in January of 2022, will end on May 11.

The state has issued over 15 million free kits since the program's outset.

The DOH has also changed its eligibility requirements for receiving free at-home tests as of Monday (March 13) in an effort to narrow its focus only on those communities that are most in need of support.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are still available through the Federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) while supplies last and health insurance providers are still required to pay for up to eight at-home tests every month until May 11.

To receive at-home COVID-19 tests from the state, click here.

To receive at-home COVID-19 tests from the CDC, click here.