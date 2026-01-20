Some fans of Dick's Drive-In remember when burgers were 19 cents, but everyone can enjoy the 1954 prices the week of January 26th - 29th during the 72nd anniversary celebration. In '54, a burger was normally 35 cents at most of Dick's competitors, according to the company.

The Seattle area burger chain will offer the 19-cent burgers and cheeseburgers at it's ten locations around the Puget Sound with a limit of one per customer, but if you're in the neighborhood, you might want to grab one. Plan on long lines!

Here's when Dick's Drive-In's ten locations will offer 19-cent burgers;

January 26th at Wallingford & Everett locations

January 27th at Broadway, Holman Road & Kent locations

January 28th at Queen Anne, Crossroads & Lake City locations

January 29th at Edmonds & Federal Way locations

Dick's has been serving Seattle’s favorite burgers, hand-cut fries, and real ice cream shakes since 1954 and is the iconic Seattle burger joint. The original Dick's opened in Wallingford in 1954. The newest restaurant was added in Everett, WA, last year.

Every region has a traditional burger joint; I grew up in Southern California, so it's In-N-Out Burger for me. But I have enjoyed Dick's cheeseburgers since moving to the northwest in 1973 and lived near the Queen Anne location in the early 80s.