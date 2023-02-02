Do You Qualify For $1,200 From the State of Washington?

There's a new tax credit for struggling Washington families.

Times have been tough for a lot of good people lately. I still remember how much it meant to me to get my COVID relief checks back in 2020. For people who are finding it difficult to provide for their families despite working full-time, the Washington State Department of Revenue has unveiled a new tax credit that aims to be of assistance to working families. It's called the Working Families Tax Credit and eligible applicants can receive a tax credit of up to $1,200.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Here's how you qualify:

If you're single with no kids, you have to make less than $16,480. Then you would be eligible for a credit of $300. If you're married with no kids, your home must combine for $22,610 or less.

If you have one kid, single folks must make less than $43,492 while married couples must combine for less than $49,622. This would make you eligible for a credit of $600.

If you have two kids, single filers need to make under $49,399 while couples can file jointly for under $55,529 to qualify for a $900 credit.

Finally, if your household has three kids, you must either make under $53,057 by yourself or combine with your spouse or significant other for $59,187 to receive the $1,200 credit. Officials estimate about 385,000 Washingtonians will qualify for this tax credit program.

Find out if you qualify here!