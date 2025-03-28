Donn Etherington has announced he will seek a third term as Chelan County Port Commissioner.

Etherington is the current President of the Board of Directors for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) The Regional Port Authority is a consolidation of elected Commissioners from the Ports of Chelan and Douglas County which merged in 2020. The CDRPA is the principal economic development agency for both counties.

Etherington has represented District #1 since he was first elected in 2015. He won re-election in 2019 and his current six-year term expires December 31st, 2025. Etherington said in a Friday news release announcing his reelection bid that if voters give him the nod, a third term (six years) would be his last.

Get our free mobile app

According to his CDRPA biography, Etherington has been a Chelan County resident since 1992 and has had an ownership stake in Mission Ridge where he has played a role in major capital improvements and long range planning. Etherington was also instrumental in the completion of Numerica Performing Arts Center and managed farm worker housing in Monitor.

Etherington's news release included an apparent endorsement from former Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz that read;

"Thanks Donn for your 10 years of service to the Chelan Douglas Port. Your wisdom has done great things for the organization and those of us who call Chelan County home. The list of accomplishments are many and varied and continue on today. Great to hear you are running again. I'm looking forward to 6 more years of your leadership."

The filing week for candidates in 2025 elections will be May 5th - 9th.

Highest-Paying Government Jobs in Washington State Ever wanted to work for the government? Washington state is hiring for hundreds of positions and most of them are paying some serious money. Take a look at some of the highest-paying positions in Washington's government. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen