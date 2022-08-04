Douglas Co Sheriff To Replace Wenatchee Police Chief At Group

A leading law enforcement group in Washington has a special bond with the Wenatchee area.

Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown is the current president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs (WASPC).

When he leaves the post next year, he'll be replaced by Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris.

Morris was previously appointed to the 15-member executive board by Crown.

The Sheriffs and Police association membership includes all 39 Sheriffs in the state as well as 240 Police Chiefs.

“We appreciate Sheriff Morris’s leadership on behalf of all law enforcement across the state”” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director.

“He is well respected by his fellow chiefs and sheriffs and will become WASPC president in 2023.”

A statement from the group says it’s the "only association of its kind in the nation combining representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement into a single body, working toward a common goal."

The group says its function is to provide specific materials and services to all law enforcement agencies