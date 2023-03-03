Douglas County Hearing Examiner Accepts 116-Unit Apartment Complex Plan

The Douglas County Hearing Examiner accepted an apartment complex plan that would add 116 units to East Wenatchee on Monday.

On Feb. 24, Douglas County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp held a public hearing on the approximately 14-acre multi family residential development, owned by Gateway Opportunity Zone Operating Business LLC.

These four apartment buildings would be located on the corner of Grant Road and S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, with access through 1st St. SE.

Douglas County Transportation and Land Services Development Review Engineer Mike Neer said the county is currently designing a roundabout on the intersection of Grant Rd and S Nile Ave. in order to relieve traffic congestion in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Construction for this roundabout is scheduled to begin between 2023-24.

Douglas County’s six-year Transportation Improvement Plan also details intersection improvements for Grant Rd and S Nevada Ave. and Grant Rd and S Mary Ave.

Property owners agreed to fund a portion of all intersection improvements with Douglas County.