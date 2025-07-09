The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Sean Lewis as the County's Interim Prosecuting Attorney.

Lewis will begin next Monday, July 14th, and serve the remainder of Gordon Edgar's term, which expires on December 31st.

The regular election cycle for the County's Prosecuting Attorney position will be held in November of 2026, with the elected candidate assuming office on January 1, 2027.

Until Lewis can be sworn in, Douglas County Chief Deputy Prosecutor James Mitchell will hold the interim post.

On Tuesday, commissioners issued a statement regarding the appointment of Mr. Lewis and the service of the former County Prosecuting Attorney, Gordon Edgar, saying “The Board of County Commissioners wishes to recognize and thank Gordon Edgar for his years of dedicated service to Douglas County—particularly the last six-and-a-half years as our elected Prosecuting Attorney. During those years, Mr. Edgar worked very effectively to bring talent to the prosecutor’s office, while maintaining firm, fair, and effective prosecution during some very challenging times in the county.”

The commissioners added, “With the Board’s appointment, Mr. Lewis now has just over 15 months to demonstrate to the citizens of Douglas County and the Board of County Commissioners, that he can effectively, efficiently and successfully execute the duties and responsibilities of the Office of Prosecuting Attorney—including, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served in Douglas County.”

Lewis has practiced law for 28 years and has most recently served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Chelan County.