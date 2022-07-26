Dozens Displaced After Quincy Apartment Fire

Over two dozen residents of an apartment building in Quincy are displaced after a fire Monday evening.

Grant County Fire District 3 Lieutenant Michele Talley said the fire began around 6:00 pm in the 400 block of E Street Northeast.

"(The fire) started on the outside and traveled up the siding to the soffit." Talley said, "It then made entry into the attic area and started to spread that way."

Four of the apartment complex's eight units suffered heavy smoke and water damage, although all eight apartments were deemed uninhabitable.

"The Red Cross was called last night. They came and started assisting the residents. There's approximately 30 residents that are displaced right now," added Talley.

Firefighters left the scene a little over three hours later. The cause is still under investigation.

No residents were injured, but one firefighter was treated at Quincy Valley Hospital for a minor injury and released.