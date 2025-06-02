A fast-moving brush fire burned six acres of land in Grant County near Ephrata on Saturday afternoon.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 13 say the blaze ignited in the 1900 block of State Route 28 from a controlled burn that wasn't properly extinguished and spread rapidly in high winds.

Crews from Grant County Fire Districts 3, 7, and 13, and the Ephrata Fire Department quickly established containment lines around the fire and prevented it from jumping a set of railroad tracks and moving into a wide expanse of dry grass and brush near the Ephrata Airport.

The blaze also reached a small area of federally-owned land before being put out, which prompted the response of crews from the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

A utility pole was destroyed in the fire and required immediate replacement by crews with the Grant County PUD, but no structures were damaged in the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred only hours before a county-wide burn ban went into effect which prohibits debris burning until Sept. 30.