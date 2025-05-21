A woman has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in East Wenatchee on Monday night.

Authorities say the crash occurred when the woman failed to negotiate a turn from Grant Road onto State Route 28, lost control of her SUV, and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

The vehicle came to rest on its roof behind a jersey barrier on the east side of the highway.

The woman, whose name is being withheld by police, suffered unspecified injuries in the wreck but it's not known if she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers say impairment was not a factor in the accident, which prompted a response from several local agencies, including fire and EMS.

It took about 90 minutes for the vehicle to be removed and the scene to be completely cleared.