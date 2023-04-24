Dozens of Cashmere Residents To Lose Internet Wednesday Night

The Chelan Public Utilities District (PUD) will be sending crews to perform some work around a county road project in Cashmere Wednesday night (4/26).

PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says internet users in the area of Sunset Highway and Goodwin Road won't be able to connect to the web for about seven hours.

"We're anticipating an overnight fiber outage from 11pm to 6am on Wednesday. And that's for about 130 customers in the Cashmere area." Hansen said.

Hansen says the PUD needs to move a fiber cable in an area where county road crews are rebuilding a portion of Goodwin Road, Sunset Highway and its intersection.

