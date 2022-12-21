Dozens of Roads in Douglas County Now Closed

Due to high winds causing drifting snow and extremely poor visibility, all roads on the Waterville Plateau and at higher elevations east of Waterville and north of U.S. Highway 2 and south of State Route 17 have been closed, including McNeil Canyon Road and Bridgeport Hill Road.

A 21-mile stretch of State Route 172 is closed from milepost 0 at Farmer to milepost 21 west of Mansfield.

U.S. Highway 2 remains open at this time. Residents in that area are advised to remain home and avoid all travel.