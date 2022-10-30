Driver Hits Power Pole Near Quincy Resulting in Massive Power Outages

A driver crashed into a pole near Quincy Friday night, resulting in a power outage.

933 Grant PUD customers lost power shortly after this collision.

A male driver and a female passenger riding a pickup truck crashed into a power pole at the White Trail Produce fruit stand on White Trail Road west of Quincy.

At 6:51 p.m., SR 28 was partially blocked eastbound White Trail Road but was reopened around 7:54 p.m.

At 7:19 p.m. Grant PUD crews were working on restoring power. Power was restored shortly after crews arrived.