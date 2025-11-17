Alleged Drug Dealer Who Skipped Court Wanted Out Of Kittitas County

Police in Kittitas County are asking for the public's assistance in located an alleged drug dealer who recently failed to appear in court.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Shad Collins of East Wenatchee was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Douglas County in January, 2024.

At the time of his arrest, investigators say Collins was also found in possession of methamphetamine, as well as hundreds of pills laced with fentanyl that they believe he was intending to sell, and that his arrest occurred at a school bus stop near Ellensburg.

Get our free mobile app

While he was incarcerated at the Kittitas County Jail, police say Collins was recorded on an inmate phone line persuading his girlfriend to lie to authorities and profess that the narcotics belonged to her.

After arranging with prosecutors to plead guilty to various charges, including drug possession, Collins failed to show up for a court appearance to enter the plea last month, after which a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Authorities say Collins is facing a "particularly stiff sentence" for his crimes because he was discovered with the large quantity of drugs at a location where children were present.

Collins is described as a white male with blue eyes and graying brown hair that was last known to be cut in the style of a mullet, who stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Detectives say Collins last known residence was in Wenatchee, and that he had been driving a white, 2004 Lexus GX (SUV).

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have spotted Collins not to approach him, but simply to call the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at 509-925-8534. Tips can also be made via email to sheriff.office@co.kittitas.wa.us . All tipsters can remain anonymous.