An out-of-state man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate-90 about 20 miles east of Ellensburg when an SUV driven by 39-year-old Ryan C. Thurner of Kailua Kona, Hawai'i went off the roadway and struck a rock wall.

Thurner was injured in the crash and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

Troopers say Thurner is supected of being intoxicated when the collision occurred and DUI charges are pending against him for causing the accident, which totalled his vehicle.