Calling all gardeners, community garden plots are available at the Celebration Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee.

Margaret Viebrock, Director of WSU Extension for Chelan and Douglas County invites anyone who loves to garden, dig in the dirt, eat your own fresh fruit and vegetables to consider signing up for a community garden plot.

An informational meeting is scheduled for April 19th at 6:30pm at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th Street. NE in East Wenatchee.

Viebrock says attendees will have a chance to select garden plots at the meeting and learn about starting your own garden from Master Gardeners and WSU SNAP-ED program volunteers on how to grow a successful garden.

SNAP is Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. WSU Extension Chelan/Douglas County is encouraging families who receive SNAP/EBT benefits to sign up for a garden plot as a way to add more fruits and vegetables to the family household .

Garden plots will rent for $25 for the season and include water and soil. Gardeners will have to supply their own tools.

For more information prior to the Community Information meeting; contact; Margaret Viebrock WSU Extension (509) 745-8531 viebrock@wsu.edu

Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale- April 29 2023

- 2:00 pm Pybus Public Market

Plan to stock your vegetable and perennial gardens with veggies grown and perennials selected for our growing conditions. It includes tomato varieties voted best in category by tasters at our 2022 Tomato Tasting Gala!

Master Gardener plat sale/credit: Master Gardener Foundation Master Gardener plat sale/credit: Master Gardener Foundation loading...

Master Gardener Third Saturday at the Garden -Irrigation and Garden Art The Community Garden is located at 1806 Springwater in Wenatchee

- 12:00 pm