An East Wenatchee boy with an apparent pattern of sudden disappearance has again taken off from his family's sight, according to the teen's elder sister.

15-year-old Ernesto Mancilla Garcia, pictured above, was reportedly last seen on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 7. He was hauling around two bookbags, writes sister Ariyana Mancilla in this Facebook post. He was clad in a black sweatshirt and black or grey khakis. His Adidas-brand sneakers were black and white.

Of local parents, Ariyana asks, "Please talk to your kids. [Ernesto] was possibly picked up by someone he knows."

Ariyana's family, she says, is "desperate" for clues. She begins her post by apologizing for what she says has become a recurring predicament; Ernesto disappeared at least once before.

Per RiverCom, Ernesto remains at large as of late Sunday afternoon. Anyone with germane information is encouraged to call RiverCom directly at 509-663-9911.