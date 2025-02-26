East Wenatchee Seeks Board Applicants for GWPFD

East Wenatchee seeks applicants for the Greater Wenatchee Public Facilities District (GWPFD) board.

The city wants to appoint a volunteer representative to the board ensuring city intereests are represented in decisions regarding regional facilities, funding, and operations.

The representative would have a vote within the Board, including financial decisions, and would protect any asset the GWPFD voters approved to fund via sales tax collection.

Appointees must attend at least 10 meetings within a 12-month period. Selected appointees will report to City Council at least once per quarter. This appointment is in the middle of a four-year term, which ends December 31, 2027.

To be eligible, candidates must reside in East Wenatchee, have professional experience or knowledge in public administration, finance, business, economic development, tourism, or facilities management. They must also demonstrate a commitment to public service and they may not have any conflicts of interest, including their participation in the legislative body of the City of East Wenatchee.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, March 24.