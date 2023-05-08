East Wenatchee Mayor Makes Re-election Annoucement

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford plans to run for mayor again this year. She made her announcement on Facebook today (5/8).

"I'm looking forward to continue serving East Wenatchee and to keep expanding on the great work we've been able to do." Mayor Crawford said on her Facebook page.

Talking with Newsradio 560 KPQ, Mayor Crawford says work still needs to be done on items started under her current term.

"We added the pedestrian crossing over SR-28 to the INFRA (Infrastructure For Rebuilding America) application, and that did get awarded as part of the INFRA grant that the community received. So, I would definitely like to see that get built out into completion. And then we've had some other projects that, of course, we got a late start on because of COVID." Mayor Crawford said.

Along the Classy Chassis and Apple Blossom parade routes over the weekend, Mayor Crawford saw and talked with a number of onlookers. She says opportunities to chat with the community has its perks.

"Collecting their ideas and finding a way to solve problems together. Sometimes the issues that we face in our community are bigger than any one of us can handle," Crawford said. "When we can have good partnerships and relationships within our region, then we can make a dent on a lot of those issues."

It's too soon to speculate on challengers Crawford may face in the mayoral election. Newsradio 560 KPQ will talk with them once they've declared their candidacy. Candidate filing opens May 15th and closes May 19th.

