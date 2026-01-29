U.S. Forest Service Says There’s Fresh Snow At Echo Ridge Near Chelan!

The U.S. Forest Service is advising winter recreationists that Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area is now open and has just received a fresh coating of snow this week.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says Echo Ridge features 25 miles of well-groomed trails and is located just 11 miles from downtown Chelan.

"The terrain varies in skill level, but there is consistent grooming for skate and classic skiing, snowshoeing, and a few dog friendly trails. Echo Ridge is situated at around 3,600 feet and is typically above the clouds that cover the Lake Chelan valley in the winter and offers amazing views."

DeMario adds that Echo Ridge is also an excellent place for winter fun-seekers to take their dogs.

"The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area offers snowshoeing and dog walking opportunities, however, snowshoeing and dogs are prohibited on the groomed cross-country ski trails. And, during very cold temperatures, it's probably best to leave your four-footed companions at home."

Fat bikes are also allowed at Echo Ridge, but only on trails which are also open to snowshoeing.

Day passes for Echo Ridge can be purchased for $15 per person using cash or check at the self-service fee areas located at the trailheads, and free admission is offered for children age 17 and under.

The trails at Echo Ridge are open 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

DeMario says visitors should always check the grooming updates at the Lake Chelan Nordic Club website before traveling to Echo Ridge and plan on using a four-wheel drive vehicle for best access.