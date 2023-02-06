Elderly Man Injured in Single-Car Crash on Hwy 97A

An elderly man has serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97A near Entiat Monday morning.

"The driver of the vehicle was southbound," says Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel. "The driver suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway to the right where he struck a rock wall. He was transported with pretty-severe injuries."

Eighty-three-year-old Duane L. Hubbard was transported to Central Washington Hospital.

The accident slowed traffic on the highway for about an hour while investigators worked the scene.