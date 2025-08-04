The City of Ellensburg is spending $60,000 to replace its garbage cans.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the effort will be funded through the City's lodging tax collections and was authorized by a 6-1 vote of the Ellensburg City Council last week.

The City's current artisanal trash receptacles were installed in 2013 after being designed and crafted by a former Ellensburg resident who's since relocated.

The handwrought cans were constructed using a metal that wasn't properly treated to protect them from prematurely weathering, and now, 47 of the City's 48 receptacles are considered to be in a state of disrepair.

The City reportedly received a quote of $50,000 to restore the deteriorating cans but opted for replacing them at a slightly higher cost, which will also see the addition of seven new ones around Ellensburg's downtown area.

In 2013, the City spent $80,000 on the cans which are now failing.

At last week's meeting, Ellensburg's Arts & Economic Development Manager, Kelle Vandenberg, called replacing the receptacles the “most immediate need” within the City's 2025-27 Downtown Beautification Plan.

No timeline was given for the removal and replacement of the City's current cans, but it's assumed that it might happen sometime later this year.