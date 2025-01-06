Time is finite in Ellensburg, where the school district has at most a couple of months to appoint both a Latinx liaison and racial equity consultant, according to this Daily Record report.

Back in December, KPQ reported on the district's agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve a probe into allegations of pervasive harassment and discrimination. (At a school board meeting the month prior, Superintendent Troy Tornow confirmed that an agreement was imminent.)

Under the terms of the settlement, the district must retain a consultant by April 1. DOJ insists on being apprised of every step in the process, and only department-approved candidates will be considered.

What's more, DOJ reserves the right to veto the district's chosen consultant. If it comes to that, the district has 15 days to propose an alternative.

"Once hired," writes the Daily Record, "the consultant will sign a 'Memorandum of Understanding' with the district describing how they will help the school administration implement the specific provisions of the agreement. At least 21 days to executing the MOU, the district will provide a copy to the Justice Department for review."

The preceding investigation, conducted jointly by DOJ's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, revealed endemic harassment of Black, Latino and LGBTQ+ students, including slurs, taunts and even physical assaults.

"Black students faced frequent use of the N-word and other racial slurs by their classmates," writes the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Latino students were openly subjected to epithets like 'beaner,' 'wetback' and 'mixed-breed'; and LGBTQ+ students endured widespread, ongoing and severe sex-based harassment by their peers, including gendered slurs, public graffiti and intimidation."

The district's response was perceived by some as inadequate, "leading some [students] to miss class, drop school activities, avoid areas of campus and even transfer or leave school altogether."

The DOJ probe was launched at the outset of the 2023-24 academic year "under Titles IV and VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The department reviewed records from the 2021-22 through 2023-24 school years and interviewed over 100 people, including current and former students, employees and parents." The district was fully compliant with investigators, but its awareness of ongoing harassment was deemed lacking.

Moreover, all students and faculty will receive training on how to "identify and report harassment."

Also on the agenda are mandatory surveys and listening sessions with students, parents and faculty - implemented as part of an "annual climate assessment." This will help the district "identify and respond to harassment trends and concerns in the school community."