Ephrata Police Searching For Driver In Rollover Crash

Ephrata Police Searching For Driver In Rollover Crash

photo credit: YouTube

Police in Grant County are searching for a suspect in connection to a single-vehicle accident who left the scene in Ephrata early Wednesday.

The Ephrata Police Department says it happened around 6:30 a.m. near Plum Street and Peach Tree Lane where a sedan was discovered flipped over and resting on its roof.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Investigators believe the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and collided with a mailbox and the edge of a ditch before rolling twice and coming to rest upside down.

Police reportedly contacted the vehicle's registered owner, who told them he'd loaned it to a sibling who is currently in jail and that it's likely the vehicle was taken without permission and used by a person unknown to them.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the vehicle, the accident, or its driver at the time to contact the Ephrata Police Department.

Filed Under: ephrata police department, Grant County, hit-and-run, rollover crash
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ