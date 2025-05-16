Ephrata Police Searching For Driver In Rollover Crash

Police in Grant County are searching for a suspect in connection to a single-vehicle accident who left the scene in Ephrata early Wednesday.

The Ephrata Police Department says it happened around 6:30 a.m. near Plum Street and Peach Tree Lane where a sedan was discovered flipped over and resting on its roof.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators believe the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and collided with a mailbox and the edge of a ditch before rolling twice and coming to rest upside down.

Police reportedly contacted the vehicle's registered owner, who told them he'd loaned it to a sibling who is currently in jail and that it's likely the vehicle was taken without permission and used by a person unknown to them.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the vehicle, the accident, or its driver at the time to contact the Ephrata Police Department.