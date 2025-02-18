Local Horse Therapy Group Holding Art Benefit Auction

Art enthusiasts are invited to Alatheia's Inaugural Courageously Created Fine Art Show & Benefit Auction.

The event takes place 6 p.m. Friday, April 25 at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort in Leavenworth.

Alatheia is looking for artist submissions from across the nation, according to Director of Operations and Development Daria Land.

"We are accepting almost every single medium out there from oil to water color, mixed media," Land said. "The ones who make it into the fine art show will then ship their art to Alatheia and we will have a auction benefit evening at Sleeping Lady Resourt in their auction and gallery."

Alatheia is an equine therapy group focusing on giving adults and children with disabilities working skills to help them overcome their afflictions.

There are three pillar programs. First is the theraputic riding program which helps adults and children deal with their disabilities.

The second program is the "Warriors and Horses" program for veterans suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues. That program is also for their families as they adjust to civilian life.

The other program is called "Barn Buddies," which works with adults with disabilities to teach them life and work skills around the barn.

Funds from the auction and ticket sales go directly to the program's "Double the Capacity" campaign. This allows Alatheia to eliminate their waitlist for all three programs.

"Right now we've purchased a piece of property off Easy Street," Land said. "We are in the process of building a new and larger and expanded arena to accomodate those needs and at the same time we are scaling Alatheia so that when we actually make it to the finish line... we'll have a herd large enough and staff trained enough to accomodated our current waitlist."

Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. there are free Open Houses for the public to visit.

Tickets start at $120 for the April 25 event at the Salmon Gallery & Chapel Theatre at Lady Mountain Resort.